The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Stephen Mitchell pleads guilty to child sex, misleading information charges in ACT Magistrates Court

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated November 29 2022 - 3:05pm, first published 1:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Mitchell arrives at court to plead guilty on Tuesday. Picture by Blake Foden

A paedophile sporting coach has admitted spending more than a decade sexually abusing girls he was meant to be caring for as he taught them rock climbing and gymnastics.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.