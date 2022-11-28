A Canberra prisoner is unlawfully at large yet again, having breached the conditions of temporary bail twice in the space of three months after being released to attend funerals.
Guy Pearson Roberts, 42, was released from the Alexander Maconochie Centre last Friday morning to attend his mother's funeral in western Sydney.
Associate Justice Verity McWilliam had approved his day bail application the previous day, requiring him to surrender himself to the ACT Supreme Court no later than 4.30pm last Friday.
Roberts did not return when required and a warrant has since been issued for his arrest.
"ACT Policing is seeking information from the community regarding the whereabouts of 42-year-old man Guy Roberts," police said in a statement on Monday.
"Mr Roberts recently failed to comply with court directions and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.
"Anyone with any information regarding Mr Roberts' whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppers.com.au. Information can be provided anonymously."
It is a familiar story for Roberts, who was behind bars on remand awaiting sentencing.
He was released on day bail to attend his sister's funeral in August, but returned to the prison late and was refused readmission because guards lacked the power to take him back into custody.
Roberts' late return on that occasion placed him in breach of bail, which was a matter that must be dealt with by police rather than ACT Corrective Services.
Before police arrived at the jail to arrest Roberts, the Lyons man disappeared.
It took officers three weeks to track him to a home in Pearce, where police say he barricaded himself in a bedroom, claiming to be armed, before surrendering after "a short negotiation".
Australian Federal Police Association president Alex Caruana referred to this on Monday as he called for an explanation as to why Roberts had been granted day bail a second time.
"The ACT Attorney-General needs to explain to the ACT community why the judiciary bailed this individual after he previously breached bail and required a negotiated surrender by police to be arrested," the police union boss said.
Mr Caruana described the decision to again release Roberts, a serial recidivist, as "bad".
"Every day, police officers are held to account for the decisions they make," he said.
"They get criticised by everyone if they make a poor decision, yet who is holding the judiciary to account for its decisions that have dangerous implications for victims and the wider community?"
Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury has been contacted for comment.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
