Guy Roberts to be released on bail for funeral despite previously breaching release conditions

By Blake Foden
November 25 2022 - 5:30am
Guy Roberts, who is to be released temporarily from jail on Friday. Picture Facebook

A Canberra prisoner has been granted day bail to attend another funeral, just three months after he breached the conditions of his previous temporary release and spent weeks unlawfully at large.

