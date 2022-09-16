A man "turned away" by prison guards when he returned late from a funeral is back behind bars after allegedly barricading himself in a bedroom when police tracked him down.
Guy Pearson Roberts, 42, had been a wanted man since the ACT Supreme Court granted him day bail to attend his sister's funeral on August 26.
Roberts was released from the Alexander Maconochie Centre at 8am that day, on the condition he returned and surrendered himself by 7pm.
While Roberts said he "won't break" any of his bail conditions, the ACT Magistrates Court heard five days later that he had returned two hours late and been "turned away".
Because he was in breach of his bail conditions, prison guards lacked the power to accept him back into the jail and police were called.
However, the court heard Roberts had left by the time officers arrived.
He allegedly remained "unlawfully at large" until about 10.30am on Thursday, when police on routine patrols located a stolen vehicle at a home in Pearce.
Roberts and his partner Carla Lee Sebbens, 44, allegedly "barricaded themselves in a bedroom" and told police they were armed.
After a "short negotiation", Roberts came out and was arrested.
Both Sebbens and a 25-year-old man, the latter of whom was found in another room, had warrants out for their arrests and were also eventually taken into custody.
Later, at the city police watch house, Sebbens became "increasingly agitated and violent" before allegedly spitting on a police officer.
On Friday, Roberts did not apply for bail when he faced the Magistrates Court on 12 charges, including new allegations of being unlawfully at large and unlawful possession of stolen property. He did not enter pleas.
He was also remanded in custody by the Supreme Court, where he faces ongoing charges.
Sebbens also appeared on a charge of assaulting a front-line community service provider, successfully applying for bail and telling Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker "I won't reoffend".
Later, she appeared before Justice Geoffrey Kennett, who said he did not consider her to pose risks "of a magnitude as to require bail to be revoked" on ongoing charges in the Supreme Court.
Roberts and Sebbens will be back in court at later dates.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
