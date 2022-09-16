The Canberra Times
Guy Roberts who was 'unlawfully at large' allegedly barricaded himself from police

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
September 16 2022 - 7:30pm
Guy Pearson Roberts and his partner Carla Lee Sebbens. Picture Facebook

A man "turned away" by prison guards when he returned late from a funeral is back behind bars after allegedly barricading himself in a bedroom when police tracked him down.

