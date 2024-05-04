Why Boeing's Starliner has a lot at stake

However, Boeing is on their fourth test, with three uncrewed tests before. The first test was in December 2019, and at that time, SpaceX and Boeing were close to each other in terms of development, and there was a bit of a race to see who could be first. During this test, the capsule successfully launched. However, a software malfunction threw off the internal clock and timing, meaning the capsule didn't do the right maneuvers at the right time, and couldn't reach the space station.