The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Closing arguments heard in ACT trial of Joshua Sammuel Collins, charged after stabbing outside Wanderlust Gentleman's Club

TV
By Toby Vue
Updated September 15 2022 - 8:23pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Sammuel Collins, outside the ACT courts building during his trial this week, has pleaded not guilty to inflicting grieveous bodily harm charges. Picture by Toby Vue

The story by an "an angry bull" about being stabbed outside a strip club is "like a B-grade Hollywood movie" while people would be lucky to have someone like the alleged perpetrator defending them, a lawyer has argued.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.