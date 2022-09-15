The Canberra Times
Former Canberra Rebels president Ali Bilal wins appeal against sentence for threatening, menacing calls

By Blake Foden
Updated September 15 2022 - 2:49am, first published 2:45am
Former Canberra Rebels president Ali Bilal outside court in July. Picture by Blake Foden

A former bikie boss will be released from Canberra's jail a month earlier than expected after winning an appeal against the sentence he received for making a series of threatening and menacing phone calls.

