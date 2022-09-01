The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Victims of Ali Bilal phone rants may have yawned when threatened, ACT Supreme Court told

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated September 1 2022 - 4:44am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ali Bilal outside court before he was jailed. Picture by Blake Foden

The recipients of a ranting former bikie boss's threatening and menacing phone calls may have reacted with "no more than a yawn", the seasoned ex-gangster's barrister has told a court.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.