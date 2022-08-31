An alleged "woman-bashing, shitbag ex-husband" caused nearly $750,000 in fire damage to a unit to gain attention from his then on-and-off-again partner because her work as an escort contributed to him feeling worthless, a court has heard.
Lucas Ezekiel, 36, fronted the ACT Supreme Court for sentencing on Wednesday after pleading guilty to one count of intentionally or recklessly causing damage to the building by fire.
A statement of facts previously tendered to court reads that the man called ambulance in August 2021 to say "I've burnt down my house" in O'Connor.
Police, firefighters and paramedics found three empty townhouses in a two-storey complex up in flames.
"Police observed the complex, described as a multiple residential townhouse complex comprising of eight units," the document states.
They saw one unit to be predominantly engulfed by flames with neighbouring properties under threat.
A number of people congregated outside the complex and were treated for minor smoke inhalation.
The man was arrested at the scene then taken to Canberra Hospital for a mental health assessment.
His then on-and-off-again partner was not present at the time of the fire but returned later.
A witness later told police his brother asked the offender if he caused the fire to which he said yes.
The latest court session heard that the damage caused to the targeted unit was $733,364.
Crown prosecutor Beth Morrisroe said a "lengthy term of imprisonment" was called for because of the damage caused and the risks of injuries to others.
Ms Morrisroe said that based on the messages between the offender and his then-partner, it was "clear he had an intention to burn" the unit to emotionally hurt or at least cause difficulties for her.
The prosecutor said it may be the case the woman did not take the offender's threats seriously because reports show he had a tendency to make self-harm threats when his desires were not met.
Ms Morrisroe said one of the significant features of the offending was it being family violence and cited a portion of the woman's messages, who described the offender as a "woman-bashing, shitbag ex-husband".
The court heard the offender told a neuropsychologist he was suicidal and wanted to self harm.
However, Ms Morrisroe said the neuropsychologist's report acknowledged that formal testing of the offender was limited because of technical issues and that the information was largely based on Ezekiel's self-reporting without corroboration in most cases.
Ms Morrisroe argued against a sentence that would immediately or shortly release the offender because of the lack of plan to address his risk of reoffending.
Defence lawyer Tamzin Lee said her client had previously been hospitalised due to self-harm and that his self-report to the neuropsychologist included that he felt broken inside and that he was a burden to others.
Ms Lee said that report referred to Ezekiel's "extreme emotional responses to seek attention and immediate need for emotional support".
She said the court could not conclude that he was trying to hurt the victim, but the incident was "entirely misinformed" and a result of self-disregard and an "attempt to gain communication and attention" from victim.
In relation to seeking help, Ms Lee said her client had shown he was seeking it, exemplified by him being referred to a program while in custody.
The court heard Ezekiel also requested to be assessed for the Drug and Alcohol Sentencing List, but Ms Lee tendered an email that confirmed there was no availability despite a recent notice to practitioners saying the list has restarted referrals.
Ms Lee said Ezekiel's risks to the community was best addressed by mental health services and him living with his sister.
Justice Geoffrey Kennett said "unsurprisingly, I see a lot of force in what you say" but said he needed more information about a plan "with some teeth and detail".
"I'm concerned he's not just going to be plonked into his sister lap without a firm and verifiable plan in addressing his issues," Justice Kennett said.
The judge will deliver his sentence at a date to be fixed after he receives more information.
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
