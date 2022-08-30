An experienced magistrate has described a man who drove 25km in 10 minutes, while speeding at up to 200km/h and leading police on a chase, as one of the most dangerous drivers she has ever seen.
Evatt man Jayden Charles Mann, 39, fronted the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday after pleading guilty to dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, drug-driving and two counts of driving while disqualified.
Mann was on a suspended jail sentence for a previous offence when he drove while disqualified in April 2022, breaching a good behaviour order.
He was driving a blue BMW in Narrabundah when police spotted him and arrested him. Mann said he was trying to do the right thing and drive a friend home.
While on bail for this charge, Mann again got behind the wheel of a car in July, running multiple red lights, speeding and leading police on chase.
Mann was driving a Holden Statesman down Sulwood Drive in Wanniassa before running a red light and speeding at up to 200km/h on the Tuggeranong Parkway.
He then sped at 170km/h in a 60km/h zone and ran red lights on Belconnen Way, at Aranda, and on Caswell Drive.
Police followed the vehicle as it crossed the median strip onto the incorrect side of the road on Ginninderra Drive in Bruce and continued at 140km/h in an 80km/h zone.
The 39-year-old continued to drive at high speeds through Lawson and Kaleen, failing to stop for police and nearly hitting a car reversing out of a driveway.
Police state they set up road spikes and the back left tyre of the car was punctured, but the vehicle kept moving.
The Holden finally came to a stop when Mann allegedly drove onto a footpath and then lost control of the car on Solong Street in Lawson.
Mann and a male passenger then ran from police before the 39-year-old was arrested. He later tested positive for drugs and "stated he had consumed about a point of ice three hours ago".
On Monday, magistrate Beth Campbell said this was "one of the most significant cases of speeding and dangerous driving I've seen in my time".
She was astonished that Mann had managed to travel 25km in only about 10 minutes.
Legal Aid lawyer Jeremy Banwell said Mann was trying to get medicine from his mother's home in Kaleen for his teething baby daughter and "freaked out" when he saw police, leading to a pursuit.
Mr Banwell told the court Mann owns a landscaping business, is a father of three, and self-medicated with methamphetamine for his attention deficit disorder.
He said Mann previously had an alcohol addiction and would drink two litres of rum every day, but had stopped drinking and shown "he does have the ability to get off addictive substances".
Ms Campbell said sentencing Mann was an "almost impossible task".
She said he had a "high degree of moral culpability" for his "self-indulgent driving".
"Too many people are dying or being rendered incapacitated by drivers like you," she told Mann.
For the April driving disqualified charge, Mann was fined $2000 with no time to pay and was automatically disqualified from driving for two years.
For the other offences, Ms Campbell sentenced Mann to a total of 22 months in prison, backdated to July to account for time already served on remand.
She also extended an existing disqualification of Mann's driver's licence by two years and three months, meaning he will not be able to legally drive for more than four years.
The 39-year-old received a 14-month non-parole period, meaning he will be eligible for release from jail in September 2023.
"It is a significant penalty, but it was significant offending," Ms Campbell said.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
