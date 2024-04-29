The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Woman dies in single-vehicle Hume Highway crash

PB
By Peter Brewer
April 29 2024 - 6:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A woman driver has died after a single vehicle crash off the Hume Highway between Gunning and Goulburn early on Monday afternoon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.