Woman dies in single-vehicle Hume Highway crash

A woman driver has died after a single vehicle crash off the Hume Highway between Gunning and Goulburn early on Monday afternoon.
About 12.30pm, emergency services were called to the Hume Highway near the intersection with Breadalbane Road following reports a vehicle had left the highway and hit a tree.
The female driver and sole occupant, aged 43, died at the scene.
The fatal crash at Breadalbane follows another tragic Anzac Day long weekend on NSW roads in which five people died, one more than for the same holiday period last year.
There were also 148 people injured in 410 road crashes reported to police across the four-day period.
So far this year in NSW, 117 died have died on the state's roads, 12 more than for the same period last year.
The ACT road toll for 2024 is at four, the same number recorded for the full 12 months of 2023.
A crime scene has been established at the Breadalbane crash site and officers from the Hume police district are investigating the circumstances which may have led to the incident.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
NSW Police are urging anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage in relation to the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
