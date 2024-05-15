The Canberra Times
Big changes for Canberra's drink- and drug-driving laws

By Peter Brewer
Updated May 15 2024 - 3:45pm, first published 3:19pm
Canberra drivers will be roadside tested for cocaine impairment from January 1 next year under a raft of new road safety laws passed in the ACT Assembly.

PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

