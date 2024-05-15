Big changes for Canberra's drink- and drug-driving laws

Canberra drivers will be roadside tested for cocaine impairment from January 1 next year under a raft of new road safety laws passed in the ACT Assembly.
Queensland introduced roadside cocaine testing in mid-2023 and recorded hundreds of positive tests within the first few months of operation.
The ACT roadside cocaine test will be added to the cannabis, methamphetamine and MDMA (ecstasy) oral fluid test already conducted by police using the robust German-developed Securetec drugwipe.
The new legislation rolls the existing list of "prescribed drugs", currently at Schedule 1 of the Road Transport (Alcohol and Drugs) Act 1977, into a new section 5A of the Road Transport (Alcohol and Drugs) Regulation 2000, and then includes cocaine roadside test.
Cocaine use in the ACT surged to record levels in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and wastewater testing in the national capital continues to reveal a high usage rate on a per capita basis due to what former police chief Neil Gaughan described as Canberra's relatively high proportion of well-paid professionals in stable jobs, and the territory's decriminalised drug environment.
When it rolled out its roadside testing for cocaine, Queensland police said the drug can affect driving through driver overconfidence, loss of concentration, and driving aggressively or taking more risks.
Aside from the new drug for testing, police will be given the power to immediately remove people who choose to drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol by imposing immediate licence suspensions.
For the first time, low-range drink-drivers - those under 0.08 - will receive an immediate $800 fine and six-month loss of licence. This, in turn, takes pressure off police being required to attend court for these cases.
Court ordered penalties have also increased significantly, up to $12,000, and an 18-month licence suspension for high range level four drink-driving for a first-time offender.
The legislation also creates a new combined drink and drug driving offence for which penalties will be significantly higher than for separate drink and drug driving offences.
"The new offence reflects the research that shows that a fatal crash is 23 times more likely when a person is under the influence of both alcohol and drugs in combination," said Minister Steel.
Some of these drink-drive and drug provisions, but not all, will start in the coming days, once notified on the ACT Legislation Register.
The ACT has been one of the slowest jurisdictions in the country to move on immediate licence suspensions for offenders but the move has been welcomed by the federal police association.
