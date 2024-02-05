'Danger': Serial drug-driver hit man at pedestrian crossing

A serial drug-driver hit a pedestrian causing him to reportedly be propelled three metres due to the force of he impact.
Jacinda Marie McKay, 39, of Ngunnawal, previously pleaded guilty to negligent driving occasioning actual bodily harm, and three counts of drug driving.
She was sentenced in the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday, when she avoided time behind bars.
Agreed facts state on March 9, 2023, a 62-year-old man was hit at a pedestrian crossing on Kingsland Parade in Casey.
McKay told police she had been fumbling around with her phone and the phone charger cord and accidentally hit the man.
Officers spoke with three witnesses who stated the collision caused the man to travel about three metres due to the force of the impact.
The victim told police he was walking across the road, out the front of Casey Market Town, when he heard loud revving.
The man said he was then stuck on the right side by a vehicle and felt a tingling feeling in his foot and pain down his leg.
McKay disclosed to police that she had consumed ice the day before and smoked marijuana earlier that week.
She had also been caught drug-driving several days before hitting the victim, and in February 2023.
In court on Monday, magistrate Alexandra Burt said driving while under the influence of a drug "creates a danger to other people in the community".
"Your instincts when it relates to driving are slower ... your judgement will be impaired," she stated.
The magistrate said the victim had suffered "significant bruising" as a result.
Legal Aid lawyer Ketinia McGowan said her client was introduced to illicit drugs at 15 and had multiple mental health diagnoses.
The magistrate responded: "She's an adult now and she can make her own decisions."
Ms Burt sentenced McKay to a 24-month good behaviour order, a $2800 fine, and suspended her from driving for 15 months.
McKay also received a four month suspended prison sentence for a series of thefts.
