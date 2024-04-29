PM to push premiers for information sharing about serial offenders

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has vowed to pursue state and territory leaders for greater cooperation with the Australian Federal Police and each other when it comes to men who commit acts of violence against women.
At Wednesday's National Cabinet meeting, Mr Albanese will discuss "opportunities for further cooperation between the Commonwealth and the states on information sharing about high-risk perpetrators and serial offenders", a government spokesperson said.
Mr Albanese said he was "keen to work with all the premiers and chief ministers on how we eradicate this scourge of violence against women."
Also on the agenda will be Commonwealth-led efforts to better protect women online, by countering violent and misogynistic content and access to age-inappropriate material on social media through "targeted and evidence-based" approaches, the spokesperson said.
"It is not enough to support victims, or mourn them - we need to focus on the perpetrators and on prevention," Mr Albanese said.
"The heartbreaking reality is that there are no overnight solutions to violence against women. This is hard work and demands a real cultural change. We are committed to making progress."
The meeting, which the Prime Minister called to discuss solutions to stop violence against women after the escalation in the rate of murders across Australia of women by their former male partners, will also hear from Domestic, Family and Sexual Violence Commissioner Micaela Cronin.
"We have been working hard over the past two years, and we will continue to do what it takes to make women safe," the Prime Minister said ahead of National Cabinet.
"This is not a women's issue, it is a national crisis and we have to take responsibility for addressing it as a nation."
It comes after Mr Albanese endured a day of intense scrutiny on Monday, following his appearance at a Canberra rally against men's violence.
The Prime Minister maintains that he was not initially asked to speak at the No More: National Rally Against Violence, which he attended in Commonwealth Park on Sunday, alongside Finance Minister and Minister for Women Katy Gallagher.
What Were You Wearing founder Sarah Williams, who organised the rally, has accused Mr Albanese of lying, claiming the Prime Minister's office knocked back an invitation for him to speak on short notice.
