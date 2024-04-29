The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Organiser of women's march calls PM a liar on plans to speak

Lucy Arundell
By Lucy Arundell
Updated April 29 2024 - 11:36am, first published 10:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Prime Minister says he's "focused on the issue" of gender-based violence, after the organiser of a rally calling for action accused him of lying about plans to speak.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Arundell

Lucy Arundell

Journalist

Lucy is a reporter for the Canberra Times. Originally from the Central West, she has a passion for local and rural news. Email her at lucy.arundell@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.