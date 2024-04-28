'Enough is enough': thousands march to address violence against women

The sentiment among crowds gathered at Sunday's rally calling for government action on violence against women was simple: "Enough is enough."
Women, men, children and even dogs, marched from Commonwealth Park to Parliament House as part of No More: National Rally Against Violence rallies which have taken place across the country.
"Say it once, say it again, there's no excuse for violent men," attendees shouted as a seemingly endless line of advocates marched across the Capital.
The rally comes as 32 women have been murdered in Australia so far this year. This includes the women killed in the recent Bondi Junction stabbing attack.
Rally organisers are calling for the government to declare violence against women a national emergency.
They are also seeking media regulation on publishing images of victims of domestic, family and sexual violence until at least 48 hours after their death.
Among other demands, they are seeking mandatory victim-blaming prevention training for first-responders and media, alternative reporting options, specialist courts, and better funding.
Speaking to crowds gathered outside Parliament House on Sunday, organiser Sarah Williams emotionally recounted her personal experiences with domestic and family violence.
Ms Williams is the founder of the What Were You Wearing? organisation.
"For 10 months I was almost murdered every single day [by an ex-partner]," she said.
The Canberra Times spoke with attendees to find out why they had joined the march. Laura, who asked not to use her last name, said "the term intimate partner terrorism is more accurate" than domestic violence.
"The way that abuse plays out in relationships, specifically male-female relationships, it is extremely harmful and a lot of those behaviours are really normalised in society," she stated.
"Statistically it is so insidious ... it is really harmful for our society and we need to do better."
Anna Morgan emphatically stated she'd "had enough".
"I am sick of turning on the TV every few days and seeing another woman has been killed in her home, out for a walk during the day, at the shops," she said.
"I've had enough. We don't need another taskforce, we need something to happen now.
"I want to see more men having conversations, I want to see more powerful men in Australia who can influence the masses do something."
Amid the noise of the crowd chanting for change, Garth Spackman said the high number of women murdered was "ridiculous".
"I'd love to see toxic masculinity disappear, there is nothing tough or manly about physical violence especially against women," he stated.
"I want my kids to grow up in a world where that doesn't exist.
"It needs to change."
Bec Bodel and Jodie McClintock were present because the past few months had "been absolutely horrific".
"Violence against women and other communities is getting more and more painful to watch, painful to talk about," Ms McClintock said.
"Hopefully bringing some more light to it, more attention to it we can start to change things."
The rally in Canberra was one of 17 held across Australia over three days from Friday to Sunday.
The rallies attracted tens of thousands of people across the country.
