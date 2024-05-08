Academy that brought down Capital Football CEO officially replaced

The controversial soccer academy that brought down a chief executive has been officially replaced, with Capital Football's new high-performance program kicking off this week.
Their new "talent development scheme" for boys and girls across the under-14s, 15s and 16s age groups started on Monday.
Capital Football's divisive decision to end the Canberra United Academy led to chief executive Ivan Slavich quitting last year.
Slavich publicly criticised the board's decision to scrap the academy, citing concerns it would damage development.
Now the new era has begun under his replacement, Samantha Farrow.
Capital Football technical director Phil Booth said the main benefit of the new program was it would provide more opportunities to develop more kids.
With their six coaches they can manage up to 96 kids across each of the age groups - a bigger pool than what they could have under the CUA system.
Booth said there was massive interest in their free camp during the school holidays, with 276 players registering an interest for the program.
"There's many models and I don't know if there's a proven track record to what is the best model to use for player development," he said.
"But this will allow us to give more players more opportunities to develop.
"We've got to work hand-in-hand with clubs - there's some great coaches out there.
"There's no secrets in football - the more we share the information across ourselves as coaches in Canberra and the surrounding regions it will benefit the game."
The new program supplements the kids' duties with their regular club, with one extra training session every week - plus the occasional additional session.
That's in contrast to the CUA club model, where there were four training sessions per week in the lead-up to games on the weekend.
The cost of the new program is about $700 - about half of what CUA cost, but it comes on top of usual club fees not instead of.
Selection trials for ACT national youth championships squads will be held at TDS training sessions - but will be open to everyone.
Booth said not being part of the new program wouldn't prevent selection in the ACT representative squads.
He said they had brought on board Football Australia's "shiny app", which would allow him and other accredited scouts to identify potential ACT players.
The app will help build a database of Canberra's elite juniors from throughout the junior leagues - whether they're part of Capital Football's development program or not.
"Just like when the academies were in the past, there's no guarantee you get to nationals," Booth said.
"When we do go to open trials for nationals we will invite [everyone] into TDS ... and then choose accordingly from that."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.