Canberra's soccer boss has fallen on his sword after publicly criticising his board's decision to cut a women's academy.
Capital Football has accepted the resignation of chief executive Ivan Slavich, which was tendered on September 29 - almost three weeks before they publicly accepted it on Wednesday.
The Canberra Times revealed Slavich had quit more than two weeks ago.
It means they'll be on the hunt for their fourth boss in less than two years.
Capital Football head of participation David Palywoda will be acting general manager in the meantime.
Slavich slammed their decision to axe the Canberra United Academy at Capital Football's presentation night last month.
He didn't return The Canberra Times' calls.
Capital Football chairman Ange Konstantinou said he wasn't concerned the high turnover in the top job would make it difficult to find a replacement.
Slavich only started in the role in December and was already gone 10 months later.
Konstantinou revealed he'd already received expressions of interest in the job.
"I don't think there's any concerns. I think there's a few high-profile people out there," he said.
"I've already had some names sent to me saying they're interested in the role. Yes it's a challenging role, but some people like challenges."
The Canberra Times broke the news of both the controversial academy decision, which divided Canberra's soccer community, and Slavich's extraordinary outburst.
Despite the public dressing down, Konstantinou was still thankful for the work Slavich had done in his brief time in charge.
Slavich inherited a massive financial loss of $874,000 from his predecessor Chris Gardiner, who was acting chief executive last year.
Konstantinou said Slavich had done significant work in turning Capital Football's financial situation around.
"Ivan handed in his resignation. He obviously did a good job bringing in some money to the organisation, which we're thankful for," he said.
"We've stepped up David Palywoda in the organisation to oversee the operations and we'll look forward to seeing who's out there that wants to become the next CEO of Capital Football."
