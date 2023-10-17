The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

The AIS stink means Anthony Albanese doesn't want to be Canberra's friend anymore

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
October 18 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I thought we were friends Albo. You said you were going to be. After years of neglect you were finally going to be the one. The one prime minister who cared about Canberra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.