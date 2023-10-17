I thought we were friends Albo. You said you were going to be. After years of neglect you were finally going to be the one. The one prime minister who cared about Canberra.
Is it me? Or is it you? Something must've changed because when you were elected 17 months ago you promised this time it was going to be different. This time we had a PM who cared about Canberra. Not only that, you wanted to be our friend.
But you don't seem to like us anymore Albo. Why else would you go and order another review of our AIS? Look to see if you can take it away from us and give it those Queenslanders. Why Albo? Why?
We had such high hopes. We thought we might finally get some funding for something. Maybe even for a new stadium. Especially one in Civic. Dare to dream.
But still we wait. At home. All alone. By the phone.
We've done everything you asked of us. We helped vote you in. We voted out that pesky Liberal senator Zed Seselja, who'd spent years doing nothing for Canberra.
We even voted for your referendum. Yes Albo, Yes! From Saturday's results you could argue we're you're only friends. Not those Queenslanders. They couldn't care less about your referendum.
But they seem to care about our AIS. And so you go and give them another review - after the last one the government ordered said moving it to Bananaland was a stupid idea. Not to mention it would cost $1 billion. That's a lot of bananas Albo. A lot.
That last review seemed to take decades - and even longer for anyone within the Coalition government to decide what to do with it.
That Sports Rorts lady sat on it - perhaps waiting for Canberra to become a marginal seat so she could do something with it. Spend a bit of cash in the old ACT.
Then the next federal sports minister, that tall guy, he didn't know what to do with it, but even he could see moving it to Queensland was a stupid idea. Not to mention a costly one.
It wasn't until The Canberra Times finally got their hands on the aforementioned report that it became clear what had to be done. Fix it up.
Except this new sports minister doesn't seem to want to do that either. What's her name? Anika Wells, that's it. Now where's she from again? Queensland! Now that's a funny coincidence.
It must just be that. A Coincidence. Because her seat of Lilley isn't even a marginal one. Wells holds a 21 per cent majority. So no point moving it there.
Maybe they've got their eyes on Opposition Leader Peter Dutton's seat of Dickson for the AIS? Could be a sneaky way to get him out of the way. (You'd probably win back a few Canberra fans as well given Dutton clearly doesn't think the ACT should be allowed to rule itself.)
So Albo's getting Wells another review. Much to Andrew Barr's displeasure - although the ACT Chief Minister really should be flattered. Albo's clearly trying to get as many feasibility studies on the AIS as Barr's done on a new Canberra Stadium.
It'll take some catching though Albo. He's up to his sixth. But it's always good to have a goal.
Kind of like how we'd like to have a new stadium. Hang on, if you move the AIS then we could have all that land back. All 66 hectares. Then we might be able to afford a stadium. Any stadium. Even one in Civic. Enough money to move Parkes Way to Queensland if we want to. Hang on, maybe it's not a bad idea after all.
But just give us something Albo. Something so we can be friends again.
