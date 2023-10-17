Paul Goriss is returning to the Canberra Capitals as what Kristen Veal calls "the most over-qualified assistant coach in this league".
The two-time WNBL championship-winning mentor, who is now on the coaching staff of the Atlanta Dream in the WNBA, will spend the 2023-24 campaign working with Veal in Canberra.
The Capitals jumped at the chance to bring Goriss back into the fold before he heads back to the United States in March - and he was more than happy to pick up a whistle during what is supposed to be his off-season.
"Last year it drove me mad, sitting around not doing anything in the off-season," Goriss said.
"I like to work, I like to keep busy, so when the opportunity came to come back here and help everyone out, I jumped at it. I'm just here to play my role and help Vealy with whatever she needs.
"It's home. I'm always one that feels like I want to give back. I can be here as a sounding board for her, someone that's older, has been in the shoes before, had the experience."
Ask Veal what she stands to gain from having Goriss next to her on the bench and she says "I don't know how to quantify that answer" - and to say the players were excited would be an understatement.
The Capitals will open their campaign against the Adelaide Lightning at the National Convention Centre on November 5, desperate to bounce back from a two-win season in 2022-23.
"After the season we had last year, and moving into this season with another young group, having someone like Goz is a huge support for me," Veal said.
"Coming into a second year, invariably there is going to be a little bit more pressure and expectation to perform better than we did last year. Having Goz here relieves some of that, he can carry some of the load. It definitely helps me make some better decisions as we go through the season."
Goriss jokes he might not be the same old stress head on the bench given he won't be the head coach this time around - but once that whistle blows it won't matter which seat he is sitting in on the bench. He wants to win.
A stint in the WNBA has improved Goriss as a coach and he wants to pass that down to Canberra's young roster.
"It's such a different style over there than what I was used to coaching here in the WNBL. [I can help with] my experience in what it takes to be a pro, to be elite, and the pace the WNBA plays at is a different level," Goriss said.
"I always thought our league in the WNBL played at a high pace and was quick and fast. It's nothing compared to what's over there. I spoke to the players the other day about how fast they can really play, and they can go another gear if they want to.
"Some of them have WNBA aspirations and Opals aspirations, so I can continue helping them skill-wise and with knowledge and IQ about what it's going to take to get them to that level."
