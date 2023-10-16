Gabby Sutcliffe starts reeling off the names of her Sydney Sixers teammates and eventually asks: "why am I here?"
But Ellyse Perry says the 21-year-old fast bowler was among the biggest names on the radar when the Sixers started piecing together a squad they hope can deliver a WBBL title and atone for last summer's heartbreaking final defeat.
Perry says a new face like Sutcliffe can be a breath of fresh air for the Sixers ahead of their tournament opener against the Melbourne Stars at North Sydney Oval on Thursday night.
Sutcliffe was the ACT Meteors' leading wicket-taker during last summer's WNCL campaign with 13 scalps in 12 appearances, including 4-35 against reigning champions Tasmania.
Her performances landed her a place on the Sixers' roster, giving Sutcliffe her first taste of WBBL action since playing one game for the Sydney Thunder during the 2020-21 season.
"Certainly in the discussions we had around our signings for this season, she was a big name on the list in terms of domestic talent," Perry said.
"I've only heard really awesome things about her on the field but also off the field in her approach to the game. It's really nice to have someone like that come into the group, they always provide a lot of energy to the team and I'm really looking forward to getting to know her.
"Last year was a really successful one for us, albeit not quite getting it done in the final. We had a lot of fun as a group, we went a long way in terms of growing as a team and the way we want to play.
"Whenever you have a start to a new season and a few fresh faces, that always brings an air of excitement to it as well. We're really looking forward to it."
It's a fair rap for Sutcliffe, who is buzzing about the prospect of picking Perry's brain in a bid to lift the standard of her own game.
Ask Sutcliffe about her goals for the season ahead and just cracking the Sixers' star-studded XI - headlined by the likes of Perry, Alyssa Healy, Ash Gardner and Suzie Bates - is at the top of the list.
When she couples those names with bowlers Maitlan Brown and Lauren Cheatle, Sutcliffe is relishing the chance to challenge herself and learn in a new environment.
"It's sort of like a little pinch me moment, and it's nearly like 'why am I here?'," Sutcliffe said.
"I definitely just need to put that aside and just know I'm there for a reason. I'll just use all their knowledge and learn from them as much as I can.
"I haven't been out of Canberra for a little while. I've been here for four years so this will definitely be a bit of a change, I'll get out of my comfort zone by relocating up to Sydney for the next six weeks.
"That's something that comes with this opportunity but I'll try to soak it all in and learn about myself and the game. I'm just looking forward to it."
The Sixers squad met in Sydney on Monday, but Perry would have to wait a little longer having stayed in Melbourne for the tournament launch. But when she arrives in camp and throws an arm around Sutcliffe, who is all but a WBBL rookie having played just one game before, what's her advice?
"There's always lots that goes on throughout a competition and it's a pretty heavy travel and training schedule amongst the fixtures and lots of new things to experience," Perry said.
"[It's important to be] taking it all in and enjoying it, and not being too hard on yourself in terms of how things go from a performance point of view.
"It's just one of those things you want to be exposed to and have a really good time. Things take care of themselves and you learn a lot along the way."
