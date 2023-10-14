The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Australian swimming culture under fire in harrowing report

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
October 14 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A toxic Australian swimming culture that has left female athletes "trying to suppress memories" is under intense scrutiny as a scathing report reveals a female athletes were physically and mentally abused, groped, body shamed and publicly humiliated.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.