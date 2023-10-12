At a club with a long list of legends, and in a game made for giants, it's hard to believe a diminutive figure who didn't play could be regarded as the greatest of them all.
But ask anyone at the ACT Brumbies - from Joe Roff to George Smith, or Rod Macqueen to Laurie Fisher, or Christian Leali'ifano to David Pocock - and they'll tell you Garry Quinlivan is the most respected name at the club.
Not because of anything that happened on the field, but rather what happened off it. The jerseys, the balls, the drink bottles, the guidance and, most importantly, the friendship.
The Canberra rugby community was shattered on Thursday night when news filtered through that Quinlivan, described as the "heart, soul and spirit" of the Brumbies, had died. He was 86.
Better known as "Quinzo", the long-time Brumbies volunteer has been the one constant through 27 years of Super Rugby in Canberra.
He rubbed shoulders with the elite of the elite in Australian rugby - Roff, Smith, Macqueen, Eddie Jones, Stephen Larkham, George Gregan and Stirling Morlock - and he comfortably belongs next to them in the echelon of influential Brumbies figures.
Quinlivan was married to Lorna, who passed away five years ago. He had two children, six grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. But the Brumbies - and rugby - were his second family - and each year he had a group of young men to take under his wing.
"The Brumbies are my family and I love each and every one of them dearly," Quinlivan said recently.
His passing was met with dignified silence in the early stages. Several Wallabies greats sent messages expressing their sadness, but were too emotional to speak.
A club statement conveyed exactly what Quinlivan meant to the players, officials and fans.
"The ACT Brumbies would like to express their deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Garry 'Quinzo' Quinlivan, who has passed away peacefully at home at the age of 86," the Brumbies said in a statement.
"A foundation member of the Brumbies family for over five decades and life member of ACT and Southern NSW Rugby Union, Quinzo has volunteered as the Brumbies assistant manager and longtime bagman for over five decades since the club was established in 1996.
"Quinzo played a pivotal role in establishing the Brumbies ethos and culture, implementing a strong work ethic around the office and change room.
"Known for often being the first to arrive and last to leave, Quinzo's dedication left a lasting impact on Brumbies staff and players, past and present. Garry 'Quinzo' Quinlivan represented the heart and soul of the organisation and will be sorely missed by everyone at the ACT Brumbies."
Quinlivan devoted his time to the Brumbies. He would meticulously set up the change rooms, and have the air pressure in the balls just right. He also helped visiting teams whenever they needed anything - those from New Zealand, South Africa and Wales - and he was recognised wherever he went after being a part of the Brumbies since the first days of Super Rugby.
He zipped around Brumbies headquarters in a buggy with the licence plate "OLD FART" and he stayed in his room downstairs long after the players went home or to lunch to do the jobs no one else wanted to do.
In 2009 he was diagnosed with throat cancer and doctors were forced to remove his voice box. He used a special microphone to talk, affectionately known as a "squawker".
His delivery was slower, but his wit remained as sharp as ever.
Beloved by generations of players and staff, Quinlivan was no-fuss and completely committed to the team. In 2020, Brumbies chief executive Phil Thomson described how he'd tried to make life more comfortable for him at work on cold winter mornings.
"I tried to buy him a heater. He won't have it. Tells me to spend money on rugby," Thomson said.
Retired prop Ben Alexander recalled the time he broke his leg before he was even a full-time member of the Brumbies squad.
"Will never forget Quinzo and Lorna visiting me in hospital with my broken leg even though I was just an academy player," Alexander said.
"Not sure anyone has ever done more for a team than him. A very sad day for anyone who cares about rugby."
Many more Brumbies flooded an Instagram post with tributes to Quinlivan.
"Heart and soul of the club," said Matt To'omua.
"Heart broken," said championship-winning lock Mark Chisholm. "Such a great man! He was the soul of many Brumbies."
Quinlivan was made a life member of the Brumbies in 2006. The Brumbies' annual award for service to the club is named in his honour.
While an integral member of the Brumbies staff - and a contributor to their enormous success in their first decade - a retired Quinlivan worked for free.
A club official said in 2020: "The guys would walk over hot coals to stand by Quinzo - he's that sort of guy."
And that's how every Brumbies player from the first cap in 1996 to the last cap of 2023 will always remember him.
It was only a few weeks ago that Quinlivan took part in an Our Precious Things project to capture the wisdom and experience of unsung elders.
He spoke of his love of the Brumbies, his journey through personal heartache and health issues and the overriding joy he took from being part of something he cared about so much.
"The Brumbies have kept me active - and probably kept me alive," Quinlivan said.
"I love the place and it's been so good to me. But all good things come to an end, don't they?"
Something strange happened the last time many of the Brumbies players and staff saw Quinlivan two weeks ago.
Quinlivan had returned to work after a stint in hospital and had packed the gear for the Brumbies to take to Japan for a two-game off-season tour.
Just as the bus was pulling out, Quinlivan noticed his car had a flat tyre. So the bus stopped, the players got out and, this time, they helped him.
Tributes from around the rugby world were flowing on Friday. Quinlivan was the preferred bagman of Wales and New Zealand when they toured Australia.
Even though he was staunchly a Wallabies and Brumbies man, the likes of Tana Umaga, Richie McCaw, Aaron Smith, Steve Hansen and many others all found a special place in Quinlivan's heart.
The stories came in thick and fast as well. The "cheeky bugger" putting his false teeth in a schooner glass, the post-dinner Dom Pedros on a tour of South Africa, always having a plan B, the time he forgot to pack the jerseys or the time he rocked up to Brumbies training in 1996.
"Great story by David Pembroke tonight," said Brumbies chairman Matt Nobbs. "That when he met Quinzo at the first Brumbies camp he said to Pemby, 'my name's Garry Quinlivan and I'm here to help'.
"Well he did that for the next 27 years!! Irreplaceable."
The Brumbies are already discussing ways to pay tribute to Quinlivan for the next Super Rugby season and beyond. Recognition on the jersey or somewhere around Brumbies headquarters is likely.
"Quinzo embodied the Brumbies culture. He'll be in the heart and soul of the Brumbies family forever," said chief executive Phil Thomson.
"He was dearly loved by everyone in the rugby community. Not just in Australia, but worldwide."
Thomson, who worked alongside Quinlivan in 1996 when the team was formed, sent an email to former players to inform them of Quinlivan's passing on Thursday.
He was inundated with replies, many with stories about their time together, how Quinlivan had made being a Brumby easier and almost everyone wanting details of how and when they could pay their respects.
All Brumbies and ACT representative teams will wear black armbands as a mark of respect this weekend. The Brumbies senior team will also have a moment of silence before their game in Japan.
"The work he's done, the people he's touched are far and wide," Thomson said.
"We'll look at all the ways we can remember Quinzo and keep his memory going together. We haven't made any decisions yet, but we'll look at around headquarters or the jerseys.
"Our change rooms won't be the same without Quinzo."
