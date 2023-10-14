Tim Tszyu is an easy sell for fight fans. Sure, he carries the last name and resemblance of his iconic father Kostya - but it's his likeness to another all-time great that can make him a box office attraction at the mecca of boxing in Las Vegas.
The WBO super welterweight champion points to Gennady Golovkin, who arrived in the United States as an Olympic Games silver medallist from Kazakhstan, living in Germany, speaking broken English.
It hardly seemed a recipe for success - until a string of electrifying knockouts made Golovkin one of the most talked about fighters on the planet.
Now Tszyu wants to follow that same path to the bright lights of Las Vegas, declaring his first genuine world title defence against Brian Mendoza on the Gold Coast on Sunday will be his final fight in Australia.
"I live for these moments," Tszyu said at Saturday's weigh-in, "and [on Sunday], we get the job done."
Should he do that, Tszyu finds himself on course - not for the first time - to face Jermell Charlo, who still holds three of the division's world titles, for the undisputed super welterweight championship.
Charlo says Tszyu is "paper champion ... who hasn't done shit in boxing". Yet a glance at Tszyu's resume suggests otherwise.
"I'm 23 and 0 for a reason. No-one's figured out the puzzle. Twenty-three - numbers don't lie," Tszyu said.
A 23-0 record with 17 knockouts. The ratio might not quite match that of Golovkin, the middleweight superstar once regarded as boxing's best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet - but it's the kind of record that can make Tszyu box office hit in Las Vegas.
The 28-year-old was crowned WBO champion after Charlo was stripped of the title for reneging on the Tszyu fight to instead face Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, where he was soundly beaten over 12 rounds.
Tszyu-Charlo is the bout the division needs to see - although No Limit Boxing promoter George Rose is willing to look elsewhere for fights, frustrated by Charlo's decision to scrap the Tszyu showdown on two separate occasions.
Rose mentions names like Errol Spence, Terence Crawford, and Alvarez as potential opponents for Tszyu.
Yet all that means nothing if he fails to end Mendoza's real-life Rocky story, with two thunderous knockout wins catapulting the 29-year-old into the fight of his life.
"I know [Sunday] might be a little bit more of a hostile crowd but I'm just here to put on a great show for you guys and take this belt home," Mendoza said at the weigh-in.
"My hand gets raised at the end of the night. And the new WBO super welterweight world champion, Brian 'La Bala' Mendoza."
A Gold Coast crowd will be bolstered by the arrival of Sam Goodman and the mad bunch - the vocal crowd who chant the unbeaten prospect's name to the tune of Seven Nation Army - and intrigued by heavyweight battle between Toese Vousiutu and Julius Lloyd Long, who at 132.2 kilograms and 216 centimetres makes even former NRL front-rower Rose look tiny.
But the eyes of the boxing world will be fixed on Tszyu, who wants to make another statement to emerge as a box office sensation in America.
"Pressure builds diamonds. Nothing good comes without pressure. I embrace it, I enjoy it and I thrive on it," Tszyu said. "I'm zoned in, just a killer mentality. He doesn't know what storm's coming."
