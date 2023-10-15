See you in Vegas.
Where Jermell Charlo should be waiting for a fight with Tim Tszyu to unify boxing's super welterweight division and discover who really is the king at 154 pounds.
"Charlo, where you at? Where you at buddy? In his delusional head, he'll probably think he is going to beat me," WBO super welterweight world champion Tszyu said. "Come get it."
Tszyu defended his world title for the first time with a unanimous decision win [116-112, 116-112, 117-111] over Brian Mendoza at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre on Sunday.
Now his attention turns to Charlo, and not for the first time. Charlo still holds three of the super welterweight division's major world titles, but twice he has backed out of plans to face Tszyu.
The first was chalked up to a broken hand. The second, the chance to move up two divisions to challenge Saul "Canelo" Alvarez.
Charlo was soundly beaten by Alvarez, so now the path is clear for a bout with Tszyu, who looks set to become the first fighter from Australia since his father Kostya to be broadcast on pay-per-view in the United States.
"He fought Canelo, the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. He is the best 154, but let's prove it to everyone, who is really the king of the division," Tszyu said.
The win over an incredibly tough Mendoza is likely to be Tszyu's final fight on home soil for some time. The mecca of boxing awaits.
"I told you, it's my last hurrah, and we finished off with a bang," Tszyu said.
"Hopefully we can go to Vegas all together. It's unbelievable, I've got a pack of lions with me, all the boys in training camp, all the boys behind in my team, all my sponsors, and everyone here, every single person in Australia.
"See you all in Vegas."
Tszyu is now chasing the sport's biggest names - and he's not alone.
Sam Goodman, the 25-year-old from Albion Park who is followed around the country by a raucous supporter group called "The Mad Bunch", wants one of the scariest fighters on the planet.
Japanses hitman Naoya Inoue may just be the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world, a four-division world champion who has won 22 of 25 bouts by knockout - and Goodman wants the smoke.
He took another step with a dominant unanimous decision win over Miguel Flores [120-105, 120-105, 118-105] to improve to 16-0 and, while he chases Inoue, has signalled his intention to fight in Wollongong in December.
