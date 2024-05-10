The Canberra Times
'Definitely': Gallagher promises budget boost for the public service

Dana Daniel
By Dana Daniel
May 11 2024
Tuesday's federal budget will expand the public service further after the Albanese government last year grew its ranks by 10,000, Public Service Minister Katy Gallagher has confirmed.

