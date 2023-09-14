The Canberra Times
Katy Gallagher says Peter Dutton trying to undermine ACT rights on drug laws

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated September 14 2023 - 12:03pm, first published 11:15am
ACT Labor Senator and minister Katy Gallagher has accused the federal Coalition of attempting to undermine territory rights, saying the ACT's drug laws are solely a "matter for the ACT Assembly".

