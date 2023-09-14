ACT Labor Senator and minister Katy Gallagher has accused the federal Coalition of attempting to undermine territory rights, saying the ACT's drug laws are solely a "matter for the ACT Assembly".
In a surprise even to the Leader of the ACT Liberals, Elizabeth Lee, the Coalition is seeking to overturn the ACT Labor-Greens government's controversial drug decriminalisation laws, which Opposition Leader Peter Dutton describes as madness and a disgrace.
The laws that cover small amounts of common recreational drugs such as cocaine, ecstasy (MDMA), ice, heroin, LSD, and amphetamines were introduced after the last territory election as a harm reduction measure. They are due to come into effect on October 28.
Without an ACT Liberal representative, WA Liberal senator Michaelia Cash on Thursday introduced by notice of motion a private senators' bill, the Australian Capital Territory Dangerous Drugs Bill 2023.
Mr Dutton told Sydney radio 2GB that he is urging federal Labor to take a stand on the ACT government.
This will be rejected by Labor.
"This is a matter for the ACT Assembly," Senator Gallagher said in a statement.
"The ACT Assembly is a mature parliament democratically elected by ACT voters."
"I have spent my career in public life supporting the rights of Canberrans to determine the laws, policies, and programs under which they are governed, and I will continue to do so despite the attempts by the federal Opposition to try to undermine them."
ACT independent senator David Pocock has also slammed the move as another "hugely disappointing" attack on territory rights.
But Mr Dutton is determined that overturning ACT drug laws is a fight the Coalition wants to have, even after it eventually lost in its attempt to force the ACT government to hold an inquiry into the forced takeover of the Calvary Public Hospital Bruce. The bill by Queensland LNP senator Matt Canavan to force the inquiry failed on Thursday with a 26-to-32 vote defeat on the Senate floor.
The Opposition Leader said he is listening to the local ACT chief police officer Neil Gaughan, who said he was concerned that people will come from other cities to Canberra to take drugs.
"I don't think any good can come of it," Mr Dutton said. "I've delivered death messages to parents whose kids have died of overdoses. I've been to countless domestic violence incidences where, you know, blokes are as high as a kite, and they commit crimes that they wouldn't otherwise."
"How they can in good conscience do this and why the Prime Minister won't stand up to it is beyond me."
He insisted it is "not interfering with the territory's rights".
"There are federal agencies here who are advising against this act and the Prime Minister's responsibility is to stand up for all Australians. And at the moment, I think the bill we've got is sensible. It's measured, and it should be supported and I hope it will."
