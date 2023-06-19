The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

New federal bill introduced to force ACT Calvary inquiry

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated June 19 2023 - 5:28pm, first published 4:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Queensland LNP senator Matt Canavan has introduced a bill to force the ACT government to hold an inquiry into its compulsory takeover of Calvary Public Hospital Bruce.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.