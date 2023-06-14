The Canberra Times
Canberra

Coalition fails to establish Calvary public hospital Senate inquiry

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated June 15 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 9:32am
Senators David Pocock and Matt Canavan. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
The Coalition has failed in a bid to establish a Senate inquiry into the ACT government's forced takeover of Calvary Public Hospital Bruce.

