Calvary will comply with the ACT government's compulsory acquisition of its Bruce public hospital but have said the past month has been "harrowing" for its staff.
The organisation's national chief executive Martin Bowles has issued his first statement after Calvary's bid to block the takeover was dismissed by the ACT Supreme Court.
It's the biggest concession made by the organisation so far in relation to the government's takeover of the hospital but Calvary has flagged the possibility of an appeal after the court releases its judgement.
Mr Bowles said the legal challenge was taken in the best interests of staff, the broader Calvary business and the Canberra community.
"The past five weeks have been harrowing for our Calvary Public Hospital Bruce staff and partners, our organisations as a whole, the wider community and even those working at Canberra Health Services," he said.
The ACT government passed legislation to compulsorily acquire the hospital on May 31 but was prevented from carrying out any activities relating to the transition while the matter was before the Supreme Court.
The government will officially take control of the hospital in just under three weeks on July 3.
Mr Bowles has said the organisation will now comply with the government's acquisition legislation. The statement also said Calvary stood by its actions following the government's announcement of the compulsory acquisition.
"We look forward to receiving a detailed and more realistic plan from the ACT government," he said.
Under the legislation, Calvary will be required to appoint an executive to liaise with Canberra Health Services about the acquisition and the transfer of the hospital to the government.
Officials from Canberra Health Services will be allowed to enter the hospital, provided "reasonable written notice" is given, to carry out inspections, undertake a stocktake of hospital equipment and assess what's needed when Canberra Health Services takes over the hospital.
But the organisation hasn't entirely backed down from further legal challenges. Calvary's barrister, David Williams SC, has flagged the possibility of an appeal based on the Supreme Court's judgement.
Calvary has said it would consider the Supreme Court judgement when it is made available.
Mr Bowles expressed disappointment the government had not taken up the organisation's offer to transfer land to the government and to build a new hospital.
The government said Calvary's offer of a four-hectare parcel of land was not big enough. The government also wanted to own and operate the public hospital, which is expected to cost $1 billion.
A major sticking point in the negotiations was around the length of an agreement between Calvary and the ACT government. The current agreement has 76 years remaining but the government wanted a new agreement for 25 years which was rejected by Calvary.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
