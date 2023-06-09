The federal opposition is calling for a Senate inquiry into the ACT government's acquisition of Calvary Hospital after a court challenge against the takeover failed on Friday.
Shadow attorney-general Senator Michaelia Cash, in a joint opposition statement, said the court decision "confirms that those bullying, and standover tactics are legal in the ACT".
She accused the ACT government of failing to undertake public consultation on the acquisition and using "their numbers in the legislature to block an inquiry".
"ACT residents deserve to know the truth of what has happened here, and how it will affect them,'' Senator Cash said.
"A Senate inquiry will be able to get to the bottom of this sordid affair."
Opposition health and aged care spokesperson Senator Anne Ruston said the "hostile takeover" of the hospital set "a dangerous precedent for other vital religious health services, including aged care homes".
The opposition, which is against the acquisition, will be seeking the support of other senators to get the inquiry up when Parliament returns next Tuesday.
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton earlier called on the federal government to stop the forced acquisition but Prime Minister Anthony Albanese backed the move just before the Legislative Assembly passed a bill that would allow the ACT government to take over the facility.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
