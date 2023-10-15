The Canberra Times
Anthony Albanese government orders independent review of Canberra's Australian Institute of Sport

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
October 16 2023 - 5:30am
The Albanese government is seeking a "clear-eyed view" of the Canberra-based Australian Institute of Sport, announcing an independent review that will take in the controversial $1 billion question of whether it should stay in the national capital.

