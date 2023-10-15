The review of AIS location, facilities, and required investment comes after The Canberra Times last week revealed the contents of the confidential AIS master plan for the ageing campus in Bruce, known as the "national home of sport." Master plan excerpts, released through freedom-of-information laws, show the Australian Sports Commission rejecting the "significantly high execution risk" to move the AIS to south-east Queensland ahead of the 2028 and 2032 Olympics and Paralympics.

