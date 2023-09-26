Canberra United Academy is no more.
Capital Football has decided to axe the academy in its current form after eight years of existence.
The board made the decision to end the program, which drew criticism since it started competing in the women's premier league competition in 2016.
It will be wound back to a more conventional academy system where it will provide additional development and training rather than effectively operating as a club.
The Canberra Times revealed on September 13 that the academy's future was in doubt.
It's always been a contentious issue in Canberra soccer, with the clubs feeling it took players away from them.
On the flipside, it was meant to provide a development pathway to Canberra United - the capital's highly successful A-League Women's team.
The decision comes in the wake of the Matildas' inspiring World Cup campaign, where they made the semi-final before finishing fourth.
Their success has sparked a surge in interest in women's soccer around Australia, with Canberra United breaking their membership record well before the upcoming season kicks off.
More to come.
