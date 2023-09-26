The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Breaking

Capital Football ends Canberra United Academy

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated September 26 2023 - 2:06pm, first published 1:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra United Academy is no more.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.