Canberra Raiders chairman Dennis Richardson says uncertainty shrouding the ACT Brumbies' future should not stop the capital getting a "proper stadium".
He pointed to both Townsville and Newcastle as examples of regional cities that had viable stadiums but didn't have a Super Rugby team.
Richardson also felt without a new stadium on the horizon it was unlikely Canberra would get an A-League Men's team.
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr put the redevelopment of Canberra Stadium in the spotlight last week when he said if Rugby Australia moved the Brumbies from Canberra then it could jeopardise the rebuild.
He said a new stadium was also dependent on the ACT getting an A-League Men's team as well.
Rugby Australia has refused to guarantee the Brumbies' existence in Canberra beyond the current Super Rugby broadcast deal, which runs until 2025, as they look to adopt a centralised model similar to Ireland and New Zealand.
There were fears that could lead to Rugby Australia relocating the Brumbies - Australia's most successful Super Rugby team.
That prompted Barr to cast doubt on the viability of a new Canberra Stadium, which he'd previously committed to redeveloping by 2033.
That could have simply been political grandstanding from Barr to put pressure on Rugby Australia to commit to the Brumbies staying in the capital.
But without the Brumbies, the Raiders would be the only tenants at Canberra Stadium.
The capital is still waiting for confirmation from the Australian Professional Leagues, who run the A-League, that it will get a men's team in the national soccer league - although that could come as early as next week.
But Richardson, who was fully supportive of the Brumbies, dismissed their future as a reason for a new Canberra Stadium being sidelined.
"The fact of the matter is that if we have a proper stadium it is very clear that at the very least you would have the Raiders and you would have a soccer team. At the very least," he told The Canberra Times.
"It's unlikely that we're going to get a national soccer team in Canberra without a stadium with better facilities.
"Therefore I find it puzzling that the question of the stadium should get mixed up with the future of the Brumbies.
"Even though I am strongly supportive of both the ACT government's position and the Brumbies in terms of the Brumbies' future.
"And the ACT government gives a lot of support to the Raiders and gives a lot of support to the Brumbies and to other Canberra teams.
"And to that we are very grateful. But the future of the stadium should not come down to simply the Brumbies."
Townsville had a new $250 million, 25,000-seat stadium opened in 2020 despite only having NRL team North Queensland Cowboys as tenants.
Newcastle has a 30,000-seat stadium with only the Knights (NRL) and the Jets (A-League) playing there.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT:
Neither city has ever had a Super Rugby team. And both have smaller populations than Canberra, with Townsville less than half that of the ACT.
"Self evidently as a Canberran I want to see the Brumbies do well," Richardson said.
"As a good Canberran I take an interest in the Brumbies, I take an interest in Canberra United, I take an interest in all Canberra sporting teams and I want to see them do well.
"Self evidently it is a good thing all-round if the Brumbies are a vibrant team. It's another team that can use the stadium.
"However I would note that Townsville does not have a rugby union side, nor does it have a national soccer side.
"I would note that Newcastle does not have a rugby union side."
