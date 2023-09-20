Chief Minister Andrew Barr has rejected pressure to reveal how much the ACT government has offered for a four-game rugby World Cup package, declaring his priority is "rescuing" the Brumbies from a centralisaton bid.
In a tense exchange in the ACT Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, Barr slammed calls for him to make a commitment to hosting World Cup games in 2027 and 2029 after missing out on Matildas fever this year.
He also thrust Rugby Australia's centralisation push into the political arena as the Brumbies prepare for a fight to prevent the game's governing body taking complete control of the Super Rugby franchise.
Rugby Australia has ramped up its centralisation push in the past week and wants to own the Brumbies' intellectual property rights and high-performance program in a move it says is critical to reinvigorating the Wallabies and Super Rugby.
But the plan has been met with fierce resistance in Canberra, largely driven by fears - whether perceived or genuine - that handing control to Rugby Australia would be the first step to the Brumbies' demise in the capital.
The centralisation discussion prompted Barr to raise the issue with Rugby Australia in recent correspondence. It's unclear if the government would continue its $1.78 million per-season commitment to the Brumbies if Rugby Australia takes control of the team.
The Brumbies board is readying itself for a fight to remain independent, and the situation prompted Barr to redirect questions about hosting World Cup games to the future of the Brumbies.
It's understood the Brumbies are searching for ways to fill a $1.7 million hole in the club's finances after Rugby Australia slashed funding in recent years.
Asked by Canberra Liberals leader Elizabeth Lee if he would commit to Canberra hosting rugby World Cup matches, an obviously frustrated Barr said: "No, not at any price.
"We will have a negotiation with the tournament organisers but I'm not revealing the ACT government's negotiating position, nor am I going to say that at any cost we will participate because ... we have more pertinent issues.
"Local issues that we need to address into the Brumbies' viability. The Brumbies' viability is frankly more important than games in several years time between qualifying nations."
Barr said discussions with Rugby Australia had been ongoing since it emerged last year Canberra was in danger of missing out on World Cup games due to the cost of games and the city's ageing stadium.
But the long-term viability of the Brumbies, and their home in Canberra, is Barr's No. 1 rugby funding priority.
"[We're] focused at the moment on securing the Brumbies in the ACT. My great concern is that rugby is not in a good financial position. The Brumbies are not in a good financial position.
"And frankly rescuing them and ensuring they have a long-term future in the ACT is far more important than tournaments that are several years away. Let's resolve the Brumbies issue first."
Rugby Australia's centralisation proposal is expected to be put in the spotlight in the coming weeks as the Wallabies face the prospect of failing to advance beyond the World Cup pool stage for the first time in history.
Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan is adamant centralising the Super Rugby franchises is the only way to revamp Australian rugby, with a model to based on similar systems in Ireland and New Zealand.
The plan was initially framed as having the support of all Super Rugby franchises, but concerns about the structure have festered in Canberra and the Brumbies are willing to stand their ground to hold on to the club's intellectual property.
While Rugby Australia has signalled it has no intentions of relocating, merging or axing the Brumbies, the fear of having no control or say in future decisions has ignited a passionate group of supporters in Canberra.
"We have no intention of moving the club," McLennan told The Canberra Times last month. "We're drawing up a list of ways to help them grow and also improve their pathways. It's all about growth."
The Queensland Rugby Union is also believed to be lukewarm on the centralisation model.
The government announced a two-year, $3.5 million commitment to the Brumbies last year and it's likely a similar deal will be on the table for 2024 and beyond. But it's unclear if the government will offer extra financial support to cover the $1.7 million gap that is causing headaches at the Brumbies.
"Those [World Cup negotiations] are of course commercial in confidence. Communication with Rugby Australia in more recent times has focused on the Super Rugby competition, and [RA's] desire to centralise administration [of the Super Rugby teams].
"Protecting the Brumbies and the ACT's interest has been the major focus in relation to engagement with rugby.
"... A value for money assessment needs to be conducted [for World Cup] games. We are not seeking to write a blank cheque for the sake of saying we had one game in a World Cup. That's not a good investment in rugby union.
"As a general observation, the return on investment from the ACT government event investment is much, much stronger in cultural and arts endeavours than it is in sport, and that is just a fact."
