The O'Connor Knights have become embroiled in a Nazi furore after posting a team photo on Instagram in the lead-up to this weekend's grand final.
Knights players and coaches were unwittingly photographed along with a picture of Ante Pavelic, the Ustashe founder and the dictator of the Independent State of Croatia during World War II.
There's also a crest of Pavelic's right-wing political party HOP, that he formed while in exile in Argentina, next to him.
The picture was taken in the Australian Croatian Club in Turner, who sponsor the Knights, ahead of their men's premier league grand final against Canberra Croatia at Deakin Stadium on Saturday.
O'Connor posted it to social media on Monday night when it caused some outrage within the Australian soccer community after Pavelic was identified.
The club took the post down when it became aware of the fascist's presence in the photo.
Both Pavelic and the Ustashe were responsible for the death of more than 100,000 Serbs, Jews and Romani people in concentration camps during the war.
After the war, he fled to Argentina before he eventually died in Spain.
The Knights didn't return The Canberra Times' calls.
It's believed the club was unlikely to face any sanctions from Capital Football because they quickly took down the post when they became aware of the Pavelic picture - the night before the governing body contacted them.
The feeling from Capital Football was that it was an honest mistake made by the club.
"Capital Football were today made aware of an image that appeared yesterday on a member club's social media," the Capital Football board said in a statement.
"Upon contacting the club, Capital Football were informed that the image had already been removed.
"Capital Football celebrates diversity and multiculturalism in our game, but maintains a zero-tolerance policy regarding discrimination, hatred or violence on all legally recognisable grounds including race, religion, ethnicity, or political views."
While Pavelic had clear links with Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany, he was also seen as a freedom fighter by some Croatians having led the push for independence from Yugoslavia.
His photo has been hanging in the Australian Croatian Club since it started in 1968.
The club has previously spoken about taking the picture down, but voted to keep it up there while any foundation members were still alive - of which there's three - in respect to their past.
It's believed they'll discuss the photo again at their AGM later this year.
The ACT government banned Nazi symbols last month, but it's believed the Pavelic picture doesn't contravene those laws.
It's not the first time an Australian Croatian soccer club has been embroiled in a Nazi-related controversy.
Sydney United 58 caused headlines around Australia when a small group of their fans made Nazi salutes during their Australia Cup final against Macarthur FC last year.
Their fans also waved flags and banners bearing logos and symbols associated with the Ustashe.
Three fans were subsequently charged under NSW laws banning the display of Nazi symbols.
Football Australia issued life bans to two fans, while Sydney United were fined $15,000.
There's no inference the Knights players and coaches have been involved in similar behaviour, with many unlikely to have even known who Pavelic was.
NPL GRAND FINALS
Saturday - Men: O'Connor Knights v Canberra Croatia at Deakin Stadium, 7pm; Women: Belconnen United v Canberra Olympic at Deakin Stadium, 4pm.
