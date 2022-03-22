'Viability funding': Govt's $3.5m Brumbies deal adds a new team

The ACT government says investment in the ACT Brumbies is the "most significant" funding priority in the capital, revealing details of a $3.5 million deal to ensure the club is financially viable.
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
