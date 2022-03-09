news, latest-news, NRLW, Women's state of origin, women's state of origin canberra, Millie Boyle, Canberra Raiders NRLW, Canberra RAiders women

Rugby league's best female players will go head to head in a State of Origin blockbuster in Canberra after the ACT government secured hosting rights for the standalone game. The Canberra Times can also reveal the government has built funding to support a potential NRLW team into its new performance agreement with the Canberra Raiders. In a double boost for women's rugby league, the NRLW funding boost and the State of Origin hosting deal are expected to be confirmed on Wednesday, with NSW to play Queensland in the capital on June 24. The fixture has been growing steadily since being revamped five years ago and the popularity is expected to surge for the Canberra contest off the back of NRLW expansion and having two seasons this year. Officials are hopeful of attracting a crowd of 10,000 or more for the standalone Friday night match, which will be played two days before the second game of the men's Origin series in Perth. The government has shifted its sporting content focus in recent years to try to lure one-off marquee games to Canberra rather than investing what it says is "exorbitant" fees to be a part of World Cup campaigns. MORE CANBERRA SPORT: The ACT withdrew from Australia's bid for the men's Twenty20 cricket World Cup later this year and the women's soccer World Cup next year because of the high asking price associated with being a host city. They instead hosted the women's Ashes earlier this year, finalised a deal to have the Matildas end an almost decade-long absence from Canberra in April as part of its funding for a "home of football" at Throsby and will now host the State of Origin clash. The government and the Raiders are also hopeful of adding to the city's women's sport calendar, with plans for Canberra to potentially join the NRLW from next year. The government has added extra cash to the Raiders' performance agreement, which is to be set aside and used solely for the women's side if Canberra is granted a licence. ACT Sport Minister Yvette Berry said the addition of a female rugby league team in Canberra would add to a "deep commitment" to women's sport in the city. "I'm sure there will be a lot of support for an NRLW team in Canberra," Berry said. "Not only will it provide inspiration to our community, but it will give local players the option to stay in Canberra and continue their sporting career here." The Raiders have already earmarked dual-code star Millie Boyle as a potential marquee signing target. Boyle, the daughter of former Raider David Boyle, has starred for the Brisbane Broncos but grew up on the South Coast and started her sporting career with the ACT Brumbies women's side. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j2iwCiKfwhVWJky39Vsdpt/0f5096f5-a3ae-400b-8c60-f8db3e3b6e94.jpg/r7_19_2780_1586_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg