The Canberra Raiders have an obvious target for their marquee NRLW signing - Millie Boyle. Foundation Jillaroo and Raiders director Katrina Fanning labelled Boyle one of, if not, the best player in the women's game. Canberra also has the facilities, the finances and they've been working tirelessly to ensure the development pathways are there to ensure their NRLW team would be a long-term venture. And they've called on the ARL Commission to let them into the competition in 2023. The commission have yet to make a decision on what their next step is in regards to NRLW expansion, although they could make a call on increasing the number of teams in the coming weeks. MORE CANBERRA RAIDERS NEWS: Boyle started the NRLW season in fine form for the all-conquering Brisbane Broncos, but with her partner Adam Elliott now with the Raiders there could be a natural lure to the capital where her father David played for the Green Machine. Plus the NRLW has a talent equalisation system where it distributes some existing players to expansion clubs. Fanning said there had been improvement in the Raiders' under-18 Tarsha Gale Cup side, the local tackle competition was growing and they've been encouraging women and girls from the Riverina and NSW South Coast to be a part of that competition. She said if the Raiders were a fit for Boyle she'd be an ideal target. "She's, if not the best, amongst the very elite of women's rugby league and how she carries herself off the field, which is important for us. That'd be a wonderful addition if it was something she was open to," Fanning said. Raiders chief executive Don Furner said they had a "compelling case" to be one of the next teams in the competition. He said the commission was yet to lay out a timeline, with the first step for them to agree to expansion and then call for applications. Furner said they'd be a strong contender, with the fact they have plenty of ground options another strength of their bid. They can play double-headers with their NRL side at Canberra Stadium, as well as having Seiffert Oval, Viking Park and Raiders Belconnen as potential home grounds. MORE CANBERRA RAIDERS NEWS: "The commission have given indications they will expand the competition next year and we will be applying to be one of those expansion clubs," Furner said. "We would expect that our application would be viewed favourably and we've got the right registered numbers, we've got the right facilities, we've got the right finances. "We would expect we would be granted a licence because we've got a massive catchment area and we represent an area of not just here, but the whole region of the Riverina [as well]. "We would expect that we would be a fairly appealing licence application. We think we'd have a compelling case." NRL ROUND ONE Friday: Canberra Raiders v Cronulla Sharks at Canberra Stadium, 6pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

