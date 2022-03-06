news, latest-news, canberra raiders, raiders, black opal, black opal carnival, kayla nispet, black opal stakes, canberra racing

The Canberra Raiders hope their eight-month wait to play in front of home fans will drive a return to last season's 20,000-plus attendance figures this week, in what shapes as a huge few days for ACT sport. The Raiders haven't played at Canberra Stadium since July 3 last year, before the NRL season was completed in Queensland. Friday night's season-opener against Cronulla will also be followed by two premier racing events at Thoroughbred Park - the Black Opal and the Canberra Cup - days later. The Green Machine hopes the long wait for fans to see the club at home and the easing of COVID-19 restrictions will lead to a big crowd against the Sharks, with officials hoping to top the 20,089 fans that watched last year's round six home clash against Parramatta. MORE IN CANBERRA SPORT: Raiders halfback Sam Williams said the return to Canberra Stadium, and to a home crowd, would be good for the club's younger players after their impressive pre-season trial form. "It's been good for their exposure and been good to prepare in NRL conditions, and to play in front of crowds and TV audiences that you just don't get by training," he said. "We've been lucky to get in what we have. When you get the opportunity to be playing these days you just enjoy it. It's a bonus, I guess. A lot of other sports around the world haven't been able to play at all." Two of Canberra's premier racing days are also hoping the density-limit changes will lead to the biggest turnout in three years at Thoroughbred Park, with 5000 tickets on offer for the two-day event. COVID-19 restrictions forced race organisers to limit attendees over the past two years, meaning Sunday and Monday's events will be the first time they will be able to have more than 2000 daily patrons through the gates. Canberra jockey Kayla Nisbet said the sideline atmosphere made racing special, so she was excited it would be returning. "The last few years we've had COVID; everything's been quite depressing and obviously we haven't had big crowds at the races for a while, especially here. They've had the capacity limits, so even their bigger days haven't felt that big," she said. "Last year there wasn't anyone on the lawn, so whilst it might have seemed like a bigger day for the public that was there, it certainly didn't feel like it for us. "The atmosphere on those sort of days really makes it a lot more exciting. So it will be good this year, everything going back to normal a little bit."

