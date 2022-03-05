news, latest-news,

Canberra United's final game against Brisbane Roar next week may mark the end of more than just their season. It will be side's final hoorah for the 2021-22 A-League Women's campaign and may be the final time Vicki Linton is at the helm. This season marks Linton's second in the head coach position, after she led the side back to the finals last year for the first time since 2016-17. United were slow to find their rhythm this season, enduring an opening nine-game winless streak before they secured their first three points. Linton, however, remained tight lipped about her post-season plans. "We're still in season, so that's my focus at the moment," she said. The side sit seventh, with two wins and the most draws in the competition at six. If they win their final game against Roar next Thursday, or take any points, they could move up into sixth. Either way the team have set themselves a goal to round out the season, after their hopes of a top four finish were ruled out. One aspect the side will need to work on against Roar next week will be the final execution; scoring. Canberra fired off 25 shots to Melbourne Victory's 10 on Friday night, but somehow the score remained deadlocked at 0-0 after the final whistle. Linton said they would look to build on what they had been doing well, and work on their execution in front of goal at Perry Park. "It's tinged at the moment with a bit of frustration, like pleased with some things, but a little bit frustrated is the general feel," she said. "We just couldn't get past the goalkeeper. "Two games ago our objective was to get nine to seven points in these last three games. So we're on track for that. And we want to take this into the next game and get three points up against Brisbane." A sore point for the team was their defensive record this season, after it came to a head with a 6-0 defeat at the hands of Sydney FC in January, and accumulated to nine goals in the following three matches. Since then, the side have only conceded two goals in four games with three clean sheets to their name. And those two goals were scored by Victory against them last month in their 2-2 draw. "The big difference from the last time we played [Victory] to this time we played them, was we created more shots and some really good ones as well," Linton said. "That was the difference [on Friday], there was a lot of elements where we matched them and did really well. We were better this time than last." United will be hoping their defensive form continues on Thursday to ensure they do not face another 3-1 scoreline in the dying stages against Roar again, after having to claw back a 3-3 draw in the final minutes last time. Canberra United's last game of the 2021-22 ALW season:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5E9aiwEpmxaHU7wKAB7bK/95c26647-03e2-454c-a259-3bd55449f686.jpg/r14_435_4249_2828_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg