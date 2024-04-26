Three-year backlog awaits Capital Football's new integrity expert

Capital Football have brought in an integrity investigations expert to help clear up at least a three-year backlog of sensitive "member protection" complaints.
Member protection relates to ensuring everyone in soccer is "treated with respect and dignity, and is kept safe and protected from abuse, bullying and harassment and discrimination".
It can relate to matters like the abuse of authority, sexual misconduct, bullying, harassment and discrimination.
Like a lot of organisations, Capital Football has a confidential process to report these types of matters.
While the ACT's governing body for soccer confirmed they'd brought in Core Integrity to help them, they didn't respond to The Canberra Times' questions about when they did so or why.
But it's believed their new chief executive Samantha Farrow brought them on board at the start of this year.
They're also Football Australia's "integrity partners", handling the same matters for the country's governing body as well.
It's also believed there was a backlog of reports dating back at least three years.
It's also believed Football Australia were aware of the issue.
Core Integrity state they are experts in "the latest whistleblowing, investigations and compliance solutions" on their website.
"Capital Football takes member protection issues seriously," a Capital Football spokesperson said.
"All investigations are run in alignment with Football Australia's complaints procedure.
"As referenced in Section 7 How long will it take to deal with a complaint, there are no precise timeframes on resolving a complaint.
"In situations where more materials and information are presented for the investigator to consider, delays to the investigation process may occur.
"Member protection has undergone a lot of positive change in recent times and the engagement of Core Integrity is one of the initiatives Capital Football has implemented to expand our service in this area.
"Capital Football works closely with Football Australia on any member protection issues that require their assistance."
NPL MEN ROUND FOUR
Saturday: O'Connor Knights v Yoogali at O'Connor Enclosed, 3pm; Tigers v Canberra Olympic at AIS, 3pm.
Sunday: Tuggeranong United v Canberra Croatia at Greenway, 3pm; Gungahlin United v Monaro Panthers at AIS, 3pm.
NPL WOMEN ROUND FOUR
Sunday: Gungahlin United v ANU at Woden park Enclosed at 2pm; Canberra Olympic v Tuggeranong United at O'Connor Enclosed at 2.30pm.
