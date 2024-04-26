It's past Anzac Day, we've turned on the heaters: time for a nude winter swim

It's past Anzac Day, we've turned the heaters on - now it's time to get ready for a nude winter swim.
Entries are now open for Canberra's eighth winter solstice nude swim to raise funds for Lifeline Canberra.
At sunrise on the shortest day of the year, brave Canberrans will drop their towels and raise their spirits in the chilling waters of Lake Burley Griffin, all in the name of mental health.
This year's Ian Lindeman Memorial Winter Solstice Swim will take place at 7.12 am on Friday, June 21 at Yarralumla Beach.
Swim committee chairperson Ben Johnston said there was "no better way to wash away the blues than a dip in balmy Lake Burley Griffin at dawn with the bagpipes to spur you on".
"Not only is it a great reset button for your own mental health, but it helps raise money to support others really doing it tough," he said.
Lifeline Canberra CEO Carrie Leeson welcomed the eighth swim.
"We are immeasurably grateful to everyone who participates to demonstrate true vulnerability and the power of community," she said.
"All funds raised go towards vital crisis support service here in Canberra
All funds raised support Lifeline Canberra's 24/7 Crisis Support Service 13 11 14.
Those interested in taking part can join the challenge at wintersolsticeswim.com
