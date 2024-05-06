'Civil disobedience': nan sentenced for blocking entrance to weapons company

A pro-Palestine protester has been fined hundreds of dollars after she used a bike lock to chain herself to the entrance of a Hume weapons company in the name of "civil disobedience".
Catherine Adams, 63, on Monday pleaded guilty in the ACT Magistrates Court to unreasonable obstruction during an assembly following her arrest at a protest outside Electro Optic Systems (EOS) last month.
The court heard police had formally directed protesters they had 30 minutes to move on from one of the company's driveways, but they did not listen.
Specialist police including the search and rescue team were called to the scene before four protesters were arrested and charged.
"I understand the need for peaceful protest but ... you were given directions and you failed to comply," magistrate Robert Cook told Adams, a semi-retired graphic designer and grandmother of three.
She was fined $600, excluding court costs, for the offence which has a maximum penalty upwards of $6000.
"It's going to go up if you keep doing what you're doing," the magistrate said, noting the grandmother had been arrested previously during climate protests.
After sentencing, Adams told The Canberra Times she resorted to "civil disobedience" because she wanted the government to know "how distressed everyone is" with Israel's retaliation in Gaza, which has killed at least 34,600 people, the local health ministry says.
"I felt that we needed to escalate the ask because we're not getting listened to," she said.
She accused Australian company EOS of supplying technology and parts to Israel to use in weapons.
Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong in November 2023 said Australia was not supplying weapons to Israel since the start of the war.
Adams was one of three protesters who appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on April 15 charged with unreasonable obstruction, which prevented EOS employees from entering their workplace for about four hours.
Another protester, Lucy Woolnough, 19, pleaded not guilty to the charge while Kaylana Skota, 20, pleaded guilty and will return to court for sentencing.
"I have no regrets," Skota said.
"In the grand scheme of things, me getting arrested for unreasonable obstruction is nothing compared to a genocide and I will not stop fighting until everyone is free."
