Tweeting twits and the staggering cost of defamation cases

Yet Senator Faruqi has taken action under the infamous Section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act. It provides: "It is unlawful for a person to do an act, otherwise than in private, if the act is reasonably likely, in all the circumstances, to offend, insult, humiliate or intimidate another person or a group of people; and the act is done because of the race, colour or national or ethnic origin of the other person or of some or all of the people in the group."

