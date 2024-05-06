'It's a first step': nursing students say paid placements a good start

Canberra's nursing students have welcomed the announcement of paid mandatory placements, but for many, it will come too late.
Nursing student Angeline Reed is in her third year of studies, and will graduate before she can access the payments.
She said that while the program is a good first step, for her it's too little, too late.
"For the remaining year, it is quite a delay and it would be good to know the reason for the wait, or if there's anything that can be done for the students that are already struggling with it," the president of the Rural Health Club said.
"Students will still have to do additional employment, just because of the cost of living. It won't even cover rent.
"I think being paid for placing may make more sense."
The federal government announced new payments for nursing, teaching, midwifery and social work students on Monday.
Eligible students will be able to access $319.50 per week during their professional placement periods, equal to the current Austudy payments.
However, this year's third-year nursing students will have already graduated by the time the payments begin in July next year.
Ms Reed said students have been "suffering along the way" from the costs of their mandatory placements.
"Placement is like an assessment or like a practical interview, you're always under constant pressure," she said.
"Without these pay placements, it's burning out the workforce before we had actually even started."
Annie Butler from the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation said placement is a huge financial burden on students.
"Whilst on placement, students not only lose their income from their usual paid work, but are then forced to pay for a range of other out-of-pocket costs, such as travel and tolls, finding an affordable rental property, parking, childcare, uniforms and other accessories needed for their mandatory training," the secretary of the Federation said.
"We have seen an increasing number of students dropping out of courses - which means Australia has lost future nurses and midwives because they can't afford to complete their studies."
Nursing students are required to do 800 hours of placement in hospital settings throughout their three-year degree.
Placements involve full-time work hours, with students often required to work irregular shifts.
Students are also required to complete assignments while on placement, and with many still having to pay rent and bills, there's a significant amount of financial pressure, according to Ms Reed.
"For some, in order to have enough money to fulfill the costs of basic living, it would be waking up at 5.30 to 6am, then their shift starts at 7am. They finish at about 3.30pm, then most often go to another job, to still get that source of income," she said.
"Uni does actually recommend not to do extra work, but some people don't have an option."
