Fogarty speaks for the first time post-surgery

Jamal Fogarty has backed the Canberra Raiders' young halves to cover not only him, but his super boot as well.
Speaking for the first time post-surgery, the Raiders halfback told The Canberra Times the operation on his ruptured biceps went well and he'd circled round 20-21 on the calendar for his return.
That would see him back for either the Green Machine's clash against the New Zealand Warriors at Canberra Stadium on July 19 or against South Sydney at the same venue nine days later.
Fogarty initially thought it was just a cork when he tackled Brisbane flyer Corey Oates, but scans showed he'd completely torn the tendon.
He had surgery on Tuesday, with Kaeo Weekes named at halfback to face Cronulla at Canberra Stadium on Sunday - making his Raiders debut in the process.
It will mean the Green Machine will be driven by a halves pairing of Weekes and five-eighth Ethan Strange, with a combined 20 NRL games under their belt.
But Fogarty was confident they could get the job done.
He said they would need the help of Canberra's experienced forward pack, which boasted two of the best props in the game - acting captain Joe Tapine and Josh Papali'i.
"I think they'll go good," Fogarty said.
"Having an experienced forward pack like we do to help them out and to get us on the front foot is very beneficial for them.
"It's up to those guys to get the shape on, defend well and get to a kick.
"If we can do that we're giving ourselves a chance.
"They're wonderful football players in their own ways - there'll be a little bit of nerves for Kaeo being his first game, but the best thing about it is he's got 12 or so to get under his belt and find a groove."
Fogarty emerged as one of the best kickers in the NRL this season, his right boot playing a big role in the Raiders sitting in the top eight.
The 30-year-old watched on at training on Friday and said he'd only offer advice if the two young halves asked for it - giving them space to do their own thing.
He said Weekes also had a good kicking - not to mention a running - game with plenty of speed to burn.
"I'm someone that's very vocal and communicate very well and Kaeo's a little bit quieter," Fogarty said.
"He's got a very good running game, which is a lot different to myself.
"With his speed and his ability he's got that nice running game, but he's also a fantastic kicker of the football as well.
"Hopefully he can get a little bit of confidence through his defence early in the game and we can see that nice running game and the brilliance that he's got."
Fogarty said the surgeon was happy with how the operation went.
Because he'd been able to go under the knife so soon the muscle hadn't started to shrink, making the tendon easier to find.
He was now hoping to heal well and avoid any infections, wearing a brace for the next six weeks.
"The surgeon was very happy with it," Fogarty said.
"The bicep stayed pretty low - it didn't shrink up to the top that much, only being a couple of days [since I injured it] - and found it pretty quickly and was happy with it all.
"Just got to let it recover for the first 10 days or so, let the stitches heal, and then I can start getting it moving."
NRL ROUND EIGHT
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Cronulla Sharks at Canberra Stadium, 4.05pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Chevy Stewart, 2. James Schiller, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Ethan Strange, 7. Kaeo Weekes, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Joe Tapine (c), 11. Hudson Young, 12. Simi Sasagi, 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Ata Mariota, 16. Trey Mooney, 17. Pasami Saulo. Reserves: 18. Albert Hopoate, 19. Emre Guler, 20. Zac Woolford, 21. Nick Cotric, 22. Peter Hola.
Sharks squad: 1. William Kennedy, 2. Sione Katoa, 3. Jesse Ramien, 4. Kayal Iro, 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo, 6. Daniel Atkinson, 7. Nicho Hynes, 8. Thomas Hazelton, 9. Blayke Brailey, 10. Oregon Kaufusi, 11. Briton Nikora, 12. Teig Wilton, 13. Cameron McInnes. Interchange: 14. Jack Williams, 15. Siosifa Talakai, 16. Toby Rudolf, 17. Braden Hamlin-Uele. Reserves: 18. Mawene Hiroti, 19. Tuku Hau Tapuha, 20. Samuel Stonestreet, 21. Royce Hunt, 22. Kade Dykes.
