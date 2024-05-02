Levi under 'pressure' to keep Raiders starting spot

Canberra Raiders hooker Danny Levi is feeling the heat, and he's not alone, according to coach Ricky Stuart.
Levi had a hot start to the season scoring four tries in the opening five rounds, but he had his worst game of the year so far in Canberra's 40-0 thrashing by the Sharks last week at home.
The 28-year-old was benched in the first half of the Raiders' loss, not long after he had an embarrassing knock-on with the tryline in his sights.
Levi was one of a number of players to commit costly errors in a horror game for the Green Machine, and the experienced dummy-half also appeared gassed, possibly after a 75-minute stint a week earlier in Brisbane.
That led to many Raiders fans calling for Levi to be dropped and former starting hooker Zac Woolford to get his first NRL game of the season having been stuck in NSW Cup.
Stuart chose not to change the dummy-half formula of Levi with Tom Starling coming off the bench, but warned that no player is safe in their position.
When asked on Thursday following the captain's run if Woolford was close to ousting Levi, Stuart didn't mince words, however he didn't want to reveal much more detail on the hooker game plan against Manly.
"Everyone is putting pressure on everyone," the coach said prior to the team's trip to Brookvale.
Manly will be big favourites at home, chasing their fifth-straight game undefeated.
Friday: Canberra Raiders v Manly Sea Eagles at Brookvale, 6pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Albert Hopoate, 2. Xavier Savage, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Nick Cotric, 6. Ethan Strange, 7. Kaeo Weekes, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c) 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Ata Mariota, 16. Trey Mooney, 17. Emre Guler. Reserves: 18. Simi Sasagi, 19. Peter Hola, 20. Zac Woolford, 21. James Schiller, 22. Hohepa Puru.
Sea Eagles squad: 1. Tom Trbojevic, 2. Jason Saab, 3. Tolutau Koula, 4. Reuben Garrick, 5. Tommy Talau, 6. Luke Brooks, 7. Daly Cherry-Evans (c), 8. Taniela Paseka, 9. Lachlan Croker, 10. Josh Aloiai, 11. Ethan Bullemor, 12. Corey Waddell, 13. Jake Trbojevic. Interchange: 14. Karl Lawton, 15. Toafofoa Sipley, 16. Nathan Brown, 17. Matthew Lodge. Reserves: 18. Aaron Woods, 19. Jakob Arthur, 20. Jaxson Paulo, 21. Ben Condon, 22. Gordon Chan Kum Tong.
