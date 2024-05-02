Man accused of chasing, asking 14yo girls for sex at shopping centre

A man with a history of similar crimes is accused of chasing three 14 year old girls around a shopping centre while asking them for sex.
Christopher Joseph Lichtwark's bid for freedom was denied in the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday.
The 39-year-old, from Downer, is yet to enter pleas to three counts of committing an act of indecency on, or in the presence of, a child under 16-years-old.
Lichtwark had been returned to court, after being ordered to undergo an assessment at a mental health facility.
Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker said the man had a history of crimes similar to the new allegations.
In October 2021, Lichtwark propositioned a 14 year old girl and rubbed himself up against her shoulder.
He was sentenced to a two-year good behaviour order, which Ms Walker said "appears to have been ineffective".
Lichtwark was next before the court in October 2023, when it was alleged he grabbed a girl by the hair and dragged her around.
This charge was dismissed on grounds of mental impairment.
The Chief Magistrate said for the new charges there was a very strong prosecution case alleging Lichtwark chased three girls around Dickson shopping centre while propositioning them for sex.
Ms Walker found there was "significant likelihood of further offending" and "significant concern for the victims".
A Legal Aid lawyer had argued for bail, saying there were "some mental health issues at play" which were best addressed in the community.
The magistrate did not need to hear from prosecutor Greta Cuthel, when she denied the man bail.
As Corrective Services escorted Lichtwark from the court, he yelled "it's made up bullshit".
He is set to face court again later this month.
