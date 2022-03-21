sport, brumbies, tom wright, act brumbies, brumbies rugby, super rugby, super rugby pacific, wallabies, rugby australia

ACT Brumbies defence guru Laurie Fisher says coaches are willing to rest battered bodies in the coming weeks to ensure they have enough petrol in the tank to maintain their blistering pace for the entire season. The Brumbies will fly to Perth this week for what will be the first of four games on the road after enjoying the comforts of home to bank five wins in the first five rounds. But while everything has been smooth sailing in terms of results, the Brumbies say they have learnt from errors of the past when it comes to championship visions. That means erring on the side of caution when it comes to workloads and niggling injuries to avoid major breakdowns when it matters most. Noah Lolesio didn't train with the rest of the squad on Monday after injuring his ankle last week and it's unclear if the Brumbies will push him to be play the Western Force. Coach Dan McKellar has already taken opportunities to rest Darcy Swain, Lachlan Lonergan, Andy Muirhead and Folau Fainga'a this year rather than pushing through, but Lolesio presents a different problem. The 22-year-old is one of only two established flyhalves on the Brumbies' roster, with Rod Iona to step in if Lolesio is unable to play this week. But with the trans-Tasman element of the competition looming in three weeks, it may be better to proactively rest the Wallabies playmaker now rather than being forced to later. MORE CANBERRA SPORT "You start to get a bit of tiredness in the bodies and a little bit of creaking," Fisher said. "We've got to make sure we really get our training program right, get our recovery and game planning, and really trust your whole-squad mentality. "It's always good to keep the whole squad rolling along ... we're humming OK and we've got recognised areas to improve. "We've shown really good glimpses most weeks. There's certainly still plenty of ground to make up with a view to the trans-Tasman games, we know we need to keep growing." The Brumbies are the only unbeaten team left in the competition after toppling the Queensland Reds in their fourth home game in five rounds last weekend. Their dominant early-season form was rewarded by Test coach Dave Rennie, who added 15 Brumbies to a Wallabies logistics squad for the coming weeks. Rennie will gather the group to start planning for the three-Test series against England and the end of year matches, but the naming of the squad also adds intrigue to Australian derbies. The Force have just three in the Wallabies group - hooker Feleti Kaitu-u, lock Izack Rodda and winger Toni Pulu - but all three have an opportunity to get a one-up advantage against their Brumbies' positional rivals. Brumbies flyer Tom Wright says Test ambitions have taken a back seat in Canberra to focus on fighting for Super Rugby selection, with the competition's leading try-scorer vowing to chase more work this week. Wright has scored five tries and has looked dangerous almost every time he has touched the ball this season. "It's as good of a competition for a Wallabies jersey as it is every week for a Brumbies jersey," Wright said. "We've got guys chomping at our heels here every week. So, it's nice to see your name on the [Wallabies'] list but it doesn't really mean much until we win our Brumbies games. "Until then, worrying about playing in Perth this week and figuring out what the Force will throw at us. "[Tom Banks] has been the front runner in our side and he's been in exceptional form. For me, reasonably happy, but looking to get myself involved more every week." SUPER RUGBY ROUND SIX Friday: Western Force v ACT Brumbies at Perth, 10pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

